Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature

Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High TemperatureThe verification process could take up to nine months.
Antarctica Sets Record High Temperature: 64.9 Degrees

“This is the foreshadowing of what is to come,” a researcher said. “It’s exactly in line of...
Record high temperature of more than 18C recorded for Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica has experienced its hottest temperature on record, with a research...
Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature [Video]Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous..

Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Monday Evening Forecast [Video]Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Monday Evening Forecast

We broke the record high temperature for today and the warmth will stick around on Tuesday.

