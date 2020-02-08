Global  

French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

The long-serving head of the French Ice Skating Federation (FFSG), Didier Gailhaguet, resigned on Saturday after former skaters spoke of sexual assaults by coaches.View on euronews
