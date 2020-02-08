Global  

Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday in northeastern Thailand.

That's where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people.

Security forces stormed into a shopping mall earlier to bring out hundreds of people who were trapped inside.

Reuters reports the suspect is still at large in the mall.

Police made no immediate comment about the bursts of gunfire.
