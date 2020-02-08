Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Three largest parties neck and neck in Irish election, exit poll suggests

Ireland’s three largest parties are neck and neck following the general election, an exit poll has...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeithKaith

keith blakeney RT @BrugesGroup: The Irish Election is over. The Exit Poll suggests that all three major parties (Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Fein) ar… 5 minutes ago

paddymaid

Alison Denham 🖐🏻 RT @qnewsdesk: Exit poll suggests Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are tied when it comes to first preference votes, making the result… 6 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Three largest parties neck and neck in Irish election, exit poll suggests - Gazette https://t.co/MXmZu5SN5R 21 minutes ago

StephenMaher69

stephen maher RT @79_gunrunner: BREAKING: Exit poll suggests Irish electorate are f**king sheep #GE2020 https://t.co/RHgZOKCJjJ 21 minutes ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @rte: Exit poll suggests Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are tied when it comes to first preference votes. The exit poll, carried o… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.