Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes, 02/08/2020
Tweets about this

puck_report2

NHL News/Rumors Boston Bruins defender Jeremy Lauzon will have a hearing tomorrow for an illegal check to the head of Arizona Coyot… https://t.co/aohdY61IY2 7 minutes ago

rascality

A. Rascal RT @NESN: The Boston Bruins extend their win streak to six thanks to Charlie Coyle who netted two goals in their 4-2 victory over the Arizo… 18 minutes ago

Dave_in_718

Dave RT @wbzsports: PP Goals By Bergeron, DeBrusk Send Bruins Past Coyotes Again https://t.co/rsH61BJibJ https://t.co/HBRZm7Qm00 43 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Boston 4 Arizona 2 (F) BOS 34-10-12 80 pts; ARZ 27-23-7 61 pts ... https://t.co/hfjI685Tob 49 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Boston 4 Arizona 2 (F) BOS 34-10-12 80 pts; ARZ 27-23-7 61 pts ... https://t.co/hfjI685Tob 52 minutes ago

NESN

NESN The Boston Bruins extend their win streak to six thanks to Charlie Coyle who netted two goals in their 4-2 victory… https://t.co/PccoXthURV 1 hour ago

bostonnewsnow

Boston News Now PP Goals By Bergeron, DeBrusk Send Bruins Past Coyotes Again https://t.co/0N8VDnuDNX https://t.co/3vD1w6fheB 1 hour ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports PP Goals By Bergeron, DeBrusk Send Bruins Past Coyotes Again https://t.co/rsH61BJibJ https://t.co/HBRZm7Qm00 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights [Video]Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights [Video]Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins, 02/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

