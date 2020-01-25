None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed.

According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus.

The shuttered events have closed doors to billions of dollars worth of deals that would have been signed in the past.

The pushed back events show the ripple effect the virus is having on businesses globally.