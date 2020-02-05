Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Video: Bundle up for chilly Saturday night, Sunday morning

Video: Bundle up for chilly Saturday night, Sunday morning

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Video: Bundle up for chilly Saturday night, Sunday morningSnow flurries may develop by the early evening on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wilkerson316

Mike Wilkerson, Sgt. Video: Bundle up for chilly Saturday night, Sunday morning https://t.co/h5k74gNkRY 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We're going to have some sunshine today with near-normal temperatures in the low/mid-20s. There will be barely any wind so it should be a decent afternoon. There is a weak system that may just clip..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We&apos;re going to have plenty of sunshine today with near-normal temperatures in the mid-20s. There will be barely any wind so it should be a decent afternoon. There is a weak system that may..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.