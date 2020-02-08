massive spectrum outage across the area

Global  

massive spectrum outage across the areamassive spectrum outage across the area
The company is saying the problem is.

Good evening-- i'm callihan marshall.

We're getting it back now earlier today, thousands of people were without internet, cable and phones because of a major outage.

It stretched from here in upstate new york to maine.

Spectrum is saying they know where the problem is.

Here's newschannel 2's brent kearney with your top story.

Callihan- spectrum has confirmed their outage was affecting customers in upstate new york, new hampshire, and maine spectrum officials are saying that a damaged fiberoptic cable is what caused the outage.

People who have frontier, verizon, sprint, and a-t and t are also experiencing issues.

I was in old forge today and although the adirondacks are not known for their great cell service, people i spoke to were surprised.

The outage also inconvienced alot of local buisnesses that couldnt accept credit cards.

And to make things worse, atms were also down in the area.

I spoke to skiers at mccauley mountain that has a cell tower at its peak about the sudden loss of service.

"thats a little strange its the first time that i've been up here with zero clphone service.

I've been up here for as long as i can rememberd i've never had an issh cell service.

So this is the first time are up here with zero cellphone service."

"its definitely inconvient for most people to have no commucation.es nobo knows ere you are.

U need a phone to call for help.

Or you see someone that needs help and ca call ski patrol its a pretty big inconvienence.

This is from the "ask spectrum" twitter page.

They say: services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage.

Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appppreciate your patience.

And we are hearing that thankfully service is being restored to parts of our area.

But of course we will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Live




