Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

Please don't fire up your devices on free USB public charging stations.

Just don't.

That's because depending on the vulnerability they exploit, they would have access to everything you would have access to on your phone.

Hackers can implant malware in a charging station that "jacks" information from your device.

Think passwords and phone numbers.

According to Newser, it's a nefarious practice called "juice jacking.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Geekspeak0111

Geeks Synonymous What is Juice Jacking and How do you stop it. https://t.co/PSaTWZu2bb https://t.co/twD0tYkvLO 18 minutes ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @Secure_Link: Clickjacking & Juice Jacking - Here's what you need to know! Click here: https://t.co/asDCoeyBaa #cybersecurityawarenes… 1 day ago

Secure_Link

SecureLink Clickjacking & Juice Jacking - Here's what you need to know! Click here: https://t.co/asDCoeyBaa… https://t.co/PCbMXMiak9 1 day ago

AndresTabassum

Andres Tabassum Just learned about juice jacking for the first time and i am now so worried about what some random hacker out there has on me 3 days ago

DefLogix

DefLogix What is juice jacking? And how can you detect it? #deflogix #juicejacking #cybersecurity #hackers #ethicalhacking… https://t.co/ImYIyd8eNc 5 days ago

WolfPointTweet

WolfPoint Group There is a simple solution to Juice Jacking. Learn what it is in this article, but go to @BestBuy and get the… https://t.co/syanhI9hX6 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What is 'juice jacking' and how can you avoid it? [Video]What is 'juice jacking' and how can you avoid it?

Please don&apos;t fire up your devices on free USB public charging stations. Just don&apos;t.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

“Juice Jacking” Criminals Are Using Public USB Charging Stations to Steal Your Data [Video]“Juice Jacking” Criminals Are Using Public USB Charging Stations to Steal Your Data

Because we’re constantly using our phones it’s easy to run out of juice, especially while traveling, but experts are warning against using USB power charging stations. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.