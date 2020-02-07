What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

Please don't fire up your devices on free USB public charging stations.

Just don't.

That's because depending on the vulnerability they exploit, they would have access to everything you would have access to on your phone.

Hackers can implant malware in a charging station that "jacks" information from your device.

Think passwords and phone numbers.

According to Newser, it's a nefarious practice called "juice jacking.