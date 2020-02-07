Global  

Coronavirus Latest: Departure For Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Delayed Again

Coronavirus Latest: Departure For Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Delayed Again

Coronavirus Latest: Departure For Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Delayed Again

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
