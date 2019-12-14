Purdue Fort Wayne music students band together to rock the stage

And auctioned off.

A group of purdue fort wayne students are teaming up with a local band to pay tribute to one that's pretty well known.

Fox 55's mallory beard has more on their upcoming production.

Mallory beard//[email protected] "teamwork is the theme song for this group of purdue fort wayne music students.

They've have banded together for the last two months to turn their project into a full on production."logan lemon//commun ications team pink droyd "this is the most hands on it gets as far as music industry experience in college."the students are collaborating with local rock band, "pink droyd" for a tribute performance to the longtime rockband, pink floyd.

Many of these students aspire to work in the music industry and dove right into this opportunity to get a head start.

Logan lemon//communications team pink droyd "this is set up so that everything the students are doing is what the show is.

We're involved with advertising; we looked at contracts; we looked at the budget for this show."all hands are on deck for next thursday's performance at downtown's embassy theatre.

The program's ensemble and choir are reahearsing daily to make sure they're in tune when the curtains draw back.

Ryan bertsch//design team pink droyd performance"just the dynamic between our ensemble and a rock show, i think that'll be a great mix.

Especially with the "dark side of the moon" album...bring the album back to life again."

Before production, the students worried how people would respond to a rock show at the embassy.

But after taking the leap, their professors couldn't be more proud.voice of jason lundgren//pfw music industry professor "i really feel like they've done really high caliber, borderline professional work.

I've just been blown away by what they've been able to do.

And just the ownership they've taken."

Next week's show has the students putting their teamwork to the test.

But they remain hopeful for the performance, and even for another go 'round next year."

"just get involved in any way you can.

I think this is a really cool opportunity that not many students are able to do and just to see everyone come together to complete this one task...i think it's gonna be a really good show."in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

The pink droyd the pink droyd concert will take place next thursday at the embassy theatre starting at seven p-m.

If you'd like more information,