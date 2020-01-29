Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denver Barbershop Helps Raise Money For Australian Bush Firefight

Denver Barbershop Helps Raise Money For Australian Bush Firefight

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Denver Barbershop Helps Raise Money For Australian Bush Firefight

Denver Barbershop Helps Raise Money For Australian Bush Firefight

A special cut-a-thon is helping raise money for Australia where bush fires have destroyed nearly 28 million acres.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

STEAM Lab opens at Enterprise Library, offers 3D printer, DJ equipment, more for kids [Video]STEAM Lab opens at Enterprise Library, offers 3D printer, DJ equipment, more for kids

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia. Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Free state-of-the-art workout spot opens for outdoors lovers in Las Vegas [Video]Free state-of-the-art workout spot opens for outdoors lovers in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia. Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.