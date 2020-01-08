Pedestrian Struck on University Drive in Huntsville

We start tonight with breaking news.

You're taking a live look as huntsville police and paramedics respond to a pedestrian that was hit by a car just over a hour ago.

This is along university drive near the intersection of jordan lane.

Huntsville police are diverting traffic from jordan lane onto marie avenue.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm will robinson-smith.

And i'm megan reyna.

Waay 31's alexis scott joins us live from the scene of the wreck.

Alexis, what are police saying about this accident?