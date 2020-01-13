Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Raises $2M After Friday Debate 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:54s - Published Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Raises $2M After Friday Debate Klobuchar's campaign previously raised $1 million dollars right after the December Democratic debate, Jeff Wagner reports (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 - February 8, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Democrats Embrace an Abortion ‘Litmus Test’ for Supreme Court Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and other presidential candidates said at Friday’s debate that if...

NYTimes.com - Published 21 hours ago



Amy Klobuchar Says ‘Mayor Pete’ Is a Newcomer Like Trump Democrats were off to a fiery start in the New Hampshire presidential primary debate on Friday.

NYTimes.com - Published 23 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this CAM RT @JasJWright: Our latest: ⁦@amyklobuchar⁩ raises over $2 million dollars after debate, campaign says With the great ⁦@KyungLahCNN⁩ htt… 53 seconds ago Buddy RT @johnlundin: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised more than $2 million dollars in the 14 hours after her widely-praised performance durin… 17 minutes ago danni RT @CNNPolitics: Amy Klobuchar raises over $2 million dollars after the debate, her campaign says https://t.co/QIZ4ueEkyM https://t.co/3Lfu… 21 minutes ago tonyboy9669 Klobuchar raises over $2M after debate https://t.co/fMlcX8CzBY GOOD 4 YOU I VOTE 4 YOU. 46 minutes ago