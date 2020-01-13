Global  

Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Raises $2M After Friday Debate

Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Raises $2M After Friday Debate

Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Raises $2M After Friday Debate

Klobuchar's campaign previously raised $1 million dollars right after the December Democratic debate, Jeff Wagner reports (0:54).

