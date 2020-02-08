Polar Plunge in Rochester

Plunge and continuing to raise money for the special olympics today.xxx natural sound that's olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson and other members of law enforcement diving at polar plunge.

896 plungers took the leap into water that was 33 degrees at foster arend park.

One man has been helping polar plunge for a decade.

He's part of the sheriff's dive team which helps people get out of the water safely.

He says the people are why he keeps coming back to help.xxx "just the variety of reactions they had like, oh!

You didn't think it was going to be cold?"

You might be seeing a few familiar faces that also took part in today's event.

Members of our kimt news 3 team braved the cold water and took the plunge./// and if you thought taking one plunge is one too many... here's something that might inspire you.

There's a group of people called the "super plungers."

They take 24 plunges in 24 hours.

They started friday afternoon and will end this afternoon.

This year... there were 11 plungers.

Altogether... they raise at least 33á thousand dollars for the special olympics to participate.

The super plungers tell kimt news 3 why they take part so many times.xxx "we are out here to raise money and awareness for the athletes, they are important members of our community, we want to make sure they are treated as such and this is our way of sending a message."

Altogether... the polar plunge raised more than 274á thousand dollars this year.