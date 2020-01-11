Brahms The Boy 2 Movie - Whisper.

Global  

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s, BRAHMS: THE BOY II, alongside Christopher Convery (“Gotham”), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

William Brent Bell returns to direct BRAHMS: THE BOY II.

The producers are Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

In Theaters February 21, 2020
