THE BLITZ Movie - The Rotterdam Bombing

THE BLITZ Movie trailer HD aka The Rotterdam Bombing - Plot synopsis: In 1940, a struggling poor young man falls for a girl who must pay a terrible price to save her mentally disabled brother by marrying a powerful shrewd businessman. Then Rotterdam Blitz, a devastating German bombardment, begins. Director: Ate de Jong Writers: Paul Ruven, Ate de Jong Stars: Jan Smit, Roos van Erkel, Mike Weerts

