Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suicide Squad - Margot Robbie Interview on Harley Quinn

Suicide Squad - Margot Robbie Interview on Harley Quinn

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Suicide Squad - Margot Robbie Interview on Harley QuinnSuicide Squad - Margot Robbie Interview on Harley Quinn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Review: Margot Robbie's cuckoo crazy pants Harley Quinn busts loose in 'Birds of Prey'

After breaking out in 'Suicide Squad,' Margot Robbie's insane bad girl Harley Quinn gets her own...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Hangs Up Her Tattoo Gun After Nearly Ruining a Wedding (Video)

Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Hangs Up Her Tattoo Gun After Nearly Ruining a Wedding (Video)Margot Robbie is hanging up the tattoo gun for good. The “Birds of Prey” star got into the...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Emass85

Masked Eric @heckyessica I thought Margot Robbie was the only bright spot in Suicide Squad, so I was cautiously optimistic when… https://t.co/bRxlqJZngT 6 minutes ago

TheDrMonkey

Donny T || Enby Game Witch 🔮 So Birds of Prey was all I wanted and more. What an absolute great time. My face legit hurts from smiling and laugh… https://t.co/0khRX4Sta8 10 minutes ago

wfyzhn

wfyzhn RT @abmn_irvana: I would genuinely rewatch Suicide Squad just for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. 14 minutes ago

MrPolitics525

Jimmy Mills @iamjondraper I think people associated this film with the stench of Suicide Squad which hurt this film. Also, I th… https://t.co/qI2svzHYCy 41 minutes ago

PreemiMaboroshi

Preemie Maboroshi @alamodenver @TheWrap @heroichollywood @BBCR1 Nevertheless -- I feel that the universe of Birds of Prey is really H… https://t.co/Bs5qQL5kM8 47 minutes ago

IhabellaReads

𝖋𝖑𝖔𝖗 [C A L M is coming...] RT @bestofmargot: margot robbie reading a harley quinn comic on the set of “suicide squad” whilst dressed as harley quinn is everything htt… 51 minutes ago

kmosley2799

Bad Deity @craftymineman I’m going to have to get out to a theater soon to check it out. Suicide Squad was terribly written b… https://t.co/c5MXuHncMW 1 hour ago

MMcSw13

Madison McSweeney 🇨🇦🕷🕸 As someone who thought SUICIDE SQUAD was woefully inept, believe me when I say that BIRDS OF PREY was delightfully… https://t.co/IEK1gH0NdD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Reasons Birds of Prey is Better Than Suicide Squad [Video]Top 10 Reasons Birds of Prey is Better Than Suicide Squad

"Birds of Prey" is better than "Suicide Squad"... but we do realize that's not a very high bar to clear. For this list, we're looking at the ways in which 2019's "Birds of Prey", starring Margot..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:17Published

'Birds of Prey' Made $4M in Previews | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Made $4M in Previews | THR News

The Margot Robbie-led DC movie is eyeing a $50 million-plus opening weekend, as the only new nationwide release.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.