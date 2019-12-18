Global  

PG&E Limiting Power Shutoffs For Wildfires

PG&E Limiting Power Shutoffs For WildfiresExpect fewer power shutoffs during the wildfire season, PG&E says.
PG&E’s 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PG&E’s 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power ShutoffsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing efforts to further reduce wildfire risks and...
Business Wire - Published


Wildfire Liability [Video]Wildfire Liability

California utilities plan to continue shutting off power to customers during dry and windy conditions to prevent sparking deadly wildfires, but they aim to make outages more targeted to avoid..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:31Published

Judge approves a $13.5 billion payment from PG&E to victims of California wildfires [Video]Judge approves a $13.5 billion payment from PG&E to victims of California wildfires

Power lines from utility company ignited multiple deadly fires over recent years

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

