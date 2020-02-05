Global  

Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
