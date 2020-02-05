Coronavirus Latest: 4 Passengers From Cruise Ship Docked In NJ Test Negative For Virus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published Coronavirus Latest: 4 Passengers From Cruise Ship Docked In NJ Test Negative For Virus Four passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in New Jersey have tested negative for coronavirus; TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tonya Kelly RT @CBSNewYork: LATEST: Four passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in New Jersey have tested negative for coronavirus. @Chri… 3 minutes ago Erika Borkoles RT @kr3at: Apparent dead body removed from #CoronaVirus quarantineed cruise ship in Hong Kong. Latest reports indicate 61 cruise ship passe… 5 minutes ago CBS New York LATEST: Four passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in New Jersey have tested negative for coronaviru… https://t.co/cFBSxAvrVM 12 minutes ago April S Taylor RT @nytimes: —Another 86 deaths from the coronavirus are reported in China, pushing the death toll above 700 —Royal Caribbean bars passenge… 44 minutes ago STCK.PRO $RCL NEW ARTICLE : Four Passengers from Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruise Ship Who Were Hospitalized and Te… https://t.co/fiMoYYkTFK 55 minutes ago LoveChappie Coronavirus latest: Plane carrying 200 Britons headed to UK from China | UK | News | https://t.co/yaVkUF526O https://t.co/IzDMsvoW80 2 hours ago