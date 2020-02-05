Global  

Coronavirus Latest: 4 Passengers From Cruise Ship Docked In NJ Test Negative For Virus

Four passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in New Jersey have tested negative for coronavirus; TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Ten passengers on cruise ship test positive for virus

Checks began after an 80-year-old passenger previously onboard was found to have the new virus.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NewsyNewsmaxReuters


Twenty virus infections on cruise ship in Japan; passengers confined to cabins

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for...
Reuters - Published


