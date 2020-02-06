Global  

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown

Amid the outbreak, New York City officials are reminding the public that it's safe to head to Chinatown.
Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would no longer let...
Seattle Times - Published

Statement from Rhino CEO Paraag Sarva Following New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s State of the City Address

Statement from Rhino CEO Paraag Sarva Following New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s State of the City AddressNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #securitydepositalternative--During today’s State of the City address,...
Business Wire - Published


Sources: Police Officer Shot In The South Bronx Expected To Survive [Video]Sources: Police Officer Shot In The South Bronx Expected To Survive

A police officer was shot in the Bronx on Saturday evening, sources tell CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

LI Man Meets Good Samaritans Who Performed CPR [Video]LI Man Meets Good Samaritans Who Performed CPR

There was a unique reunion Saturday between a heart attack survivor and the good Samaritans who saved his life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

