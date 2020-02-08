Global  

Public hearing on climate bill draws big crowd

Public hearing on climate bill draws big crowd
Public hearing on climate bill draws big crowd

To the oregon state capitol today to testify at a public hearing on a climate change bill.

The allotted time for each person to speak was reduced to 90 seconds.

As a large screen in a hearing room showed the seconds ticking off, loggers expressed concern that the bill would lead to increased costs and the demise of their business.

Others said global warming was an emergency that was already affecting them and would affect their children and grandchildren even worse.

The senate committee on environment and natural resources held the public hearing.



