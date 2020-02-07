Global  

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/08/2020
Recent related news from verified sources

Habs rally past Leafs in OT to equal season-best win streak

Ilya Kovalchuk scored on a rebound at 1:43 of overtime and the host Montreal Canadiens beat the...
CBC.ca - Published

Kovalchuk scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Maple Leafs 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored 1:43 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NHLdotcom: Ilya Kovalchuk scored at 1:43 of overtime, and the Canadiens rallied for a 2-1 win against the Maple Leafs. https://t.co/lHA… 1 minute ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Montreal 2 Toronto 1 (F/OT) MTL 27-23-7 61 pts; TOR 29-19-8 67 pts ... https://t.co/Am3DpYmSFq 6 minutes ago

GilbertPortland

Gilbert Portland RT @hockeynight: Ilya Kovalchuk scores winner as Montreal edges back into playoff picture https://t.co/FErdPWFGFF 9 minutes ago

104K4NJ1

Атıyа عطیہ अतीया RT @TSN_Sports: Kovalchuk scores OT winner as Canadiens rally from behind to beat Maple Leafs. MORE: https://t.co/7jb4IpKG2F https://t.co/n… 11 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Habs rally past Leafs in OT to equal season-best win streak https://t.co/q22fxcu77b https://t.co/ZQyWETLEh1 11 minutes ago

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal Habs rally past Leafs in OT to equal season-best win streak https://t.co/AVGEL4Gyis 14 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Montreal 2 Toronto 1 (F/OT) MTL 27-23-7 61 pts; TOR 29-19-8 67 pts ... https://t.co/Am3DpYmSFq 16 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Ilya Kovalchuk scores winner as Montreal edges back into playoff picture https://t.co/FErdPWFGFF 21 minutes ago


