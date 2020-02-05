Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs.

Nashville Predators, 02/08/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Draisaitl scores 2, Oilers rally to beat Predators 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Draisaitl the difference in Oilers win over Predators https://t.co/pyHsK50piG https://t.co/99XMDLLJ3d 3 minutes ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Draisaitl the difference in Oilers win over Predators https://t.co/KvMyy3N80L 27 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night. 43 minutes ago

AdrienneLambCBC

Adrienne Lamb RT @CBCEdmonton: Draisaitl the difference in Oilers win over Predators https://t.co/QFhw42ulwB https://t.co/QKLUKYSV81 1 hour ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton Draisaitl the difference in Oilers win over Predators https://t.co/QFhw42ulwB https://t.co/QKLUKYSV81 1 hour ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Game Recap 55.0: Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville (2/8/2020) - Oilers Nation - https://t.co/nYZTWX3iPB 2 hours ago

Tennessean

Tennessean Leon Draisaitl scores two, Oilers rally to beat Predators 3-2 https://t.co/MaluJ3EKqf 2 hours ago

Oilers

Edmonton Oilers Fans Edmonton Oilers https://t.co/a0hG4aEEAr https://t.co/vZZommspqW 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights [Video]Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.