High School Girls Hoops: Sectional Finals (2/8)

Well what better way to celebrate basketball day in indiana than with some high level postseason hoops... ???sectional championship saturday for the ladies... we begin in class 4-a... sectional six... host south side taking on #4 homestead... ???and sparty had their hands full... less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, jaci jones... just how she drew it up... three of her-team high 24 puts the archers up two..???same score with just over a minute left... grace sullivan... able to beat jones to the bucket... that ties the game at 38 a piece, and we would go to overtime..???in o-t, sparty punches first... off the missed three from riley parker, sydney graber there to clean it up... the future chippewa had 15... homestead goes up two..???final seconds now... it's a three point lead for sparty... jones... from the logo... on line, but just short at the buzzer..???as the spartans escape with their second consecutive sectional championship, 44-41 the final..

To east noble...carroll high taking on northrop.pick this up middle of the second quarter.all carroll here.

Pressure fro memily parrett and the easy duece..

She had a game high 28...later on off a miss... fast break opportunities and the easy lyy in for the freshman saniya jackson.northrop will answer.

First its off a free throw miss...the and one for tiauna white.then its amanda thatcher with the scoop and the score she takes it herself.but too much carroll...plays like this from taylor fordyce will do it.

The hesi... gets the bucket to go.they go on to win.final.

75-55... that's their fourth straight sectional crown..

In sectional four...penn looking to win their 8th title in the last nine yearsthey took on warsaw----------- kacilyn krebs gets left wide open in the corner, she takes the three and sinks it.

The bench gotpumped up after that one, and so did the student section.-----------kingsmen come alive though as kaitlyn costner takes the long shot from inside the arc.that gives penn a thee point lead in the second quarter.----------- trinity clinton led the kingsmen with 16 points and she gets a few of them on this shot hereon the tough drive to the net.penn wins a close one 45-44.

???to class 3a we go..

Sectional 23 at mississinewa..

Bellmont taking on norwell..

???squaws looking for their first sectional title since 2002..

Norwell their first since 20-17...???take you all the way to the fourth in this one..

Kaylee fuelling hits from 14 feet..

The biggest two of her 6..

Knights out in front by one..???back the other way... meghan busick answers... the squaw senior with two of her game high 20... bellmont back in front by one with 22 seconds left... ???under ten to play now..

Desperation time for norwell..

Breann barger gets off a shot..

Fouled with 2.9 to play...???and the lone senior for norwell would hit both free throws..

She led the knights with 11..

Norwell up one..???bellmont unable to get off a last second attempt..

Norwell wins 37-36... ???they're sectional champs for the first time since 20-17... 3 ???staying in class 3-a... we move down to sectional 21... the host cadets coming off an upset win over angola, taking on garrett in the title game..

???and this thing was back-and- forth all night... buckets hard to come by at times, but this girl gets buckets in her sleep... bailey kelham crashing the offensive glass..

???but concordia comes up with a quick answer on the other end... grace hedtke with the strong left-handed drive... bucket plus the foul... cadets up three in the second quarter..???but kelham and the railroaders just kept on comin'... the freshman finishes with a game-high 18... ???as garrett claims their first sectional crown since 2014..

32-31 the final..

In class 2abremen took on westview for the title at fairfield------warriors get some early points from lucy rensberger, that made it a 2 point game.but that would be the closest westview would get to bremen all night.------ bremen goes on a huge run, haylie rodriguez hits a long two-pointer for the lionsafter some nice passing inside.------ lions would score 32 unanswered points in the first half as ellia foster gets a nice steal and layup during thatrun....bremen cruises to a title 60-33 ???final girls basketball stop comes at blackhawk... class 1-a sectional 51... elkhart christian vs.

The host braves...???early on, blackhawk getting the ball inside... nice pass from hallie vander dussen sets up an easy bucket for aubree vander dussen...???the eagles would go a run after that though... able to break the blackhawk press and find leah burden, who burries the corner three... elkhart christian opens up a 10-2 lead..???but it was pretty much all braves from there... from from aubree vander dussen after some good ball movement..???as the best season in lady braves' history rolls on... 42-29,