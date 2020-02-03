Democratic Candidates Volley For Votes At NH Group Event



Recent related videos from verified sources Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43Published 3 days ago Candidates sing their hearts out in Iowa caucus parody With Iowa hosting the country's first contest to see which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November's election, a group of local performers are treating voters to a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52Published 5 days ago