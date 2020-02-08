Global  

Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 Dead

A mass shooting in Thailand left at least 21 people dead and another 31 injured; Roxana Saberi reports for CBS2.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Soldier Live-Streams Shooting Rampage In Thailand, Kills At Least 20

CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk


Thailand gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Rose__Marie2

Rose RT @amandadonnell14: Thailand shooting: Police secure shopping centre after gunman kills 20 in rampage R I P 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/EAdZTdQy4J ht… 7 minutes ago

Holly1ForTrump

Holly 4Trump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CajunJarhead: Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, killing at least 20 people https://t.co/0fNESJgeyY 11 minutes ago

Knirob83

Robert Knight A Thailand solder opened fire at his own military base wounding his fellow soldiers and then shot up a mall killing… https://t.co/DpqjwXPOiK 15 minutes ago

327lalisamm

K L O M RT @0406Guno: #ThailandShooting : #Thai soldier kills at least 20 and injures more in a shooting spree livestreamed on Facebook before pos… 20 minutes ago

NationStateInfo

Michael RT @kudenchi: Thailand has strict gun laws. But a soldier, who has easy access to guns, law abiding, a good guy goes on shooting rampage in… 20 minutes ago

icaretw

哇係灰熊啦🇭🇰⛽️ RT @SkyNews: Security camera footage shows the suspected Thai gunman walking through a shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima. More than a d… 29 minutes ago

SecurityWatchk

Security Watch🌐 RT @Jasminechic00: Thailand shooting: Soldier posts on Facebook as he kills 17 in rampage https://t.co/UVz7E51465 54 minutes ago

IndiasBigdebate

India's Big Debate RT @firstpost: Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon… 1 hour ago


At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage [Video]At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage [Video]Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

