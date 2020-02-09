HS SCOREBOARD SECTIONAL TITLE

Senesac and benton central.

For a class 3a sectional title..

B-c winners of 2 straight sectionals..

And this one was never really in doubt..

First half great ball movement for the bison..

Kennedy tolen finishes underneath for two..

Dave baxter's group building it's lead down the stretch in the first half..

Later in the first frame..

Senesac underneath..

Again it's tolen finishing over the rdp defense..

B-c's lead all the way up to 14 after that bucket..

The b-c faithful loud and proud with their bison chants this week..

In honor of dick atha..

And this was a performance to be proud of..

Second quarter action..

Senesac gets the steal and she gets out and running..

The sophomore finishes with the left hand..

West lafayette trying to hang around in this one..

Christina shi off the mark..

Omonode doing work on the glass..

She's able to clean up the mess..

But benton central just too much..

In the second half the high-low works to perfection for b-c..

Audrey strawsma connects through the contact..

Benton central tops west lafayette..

61-34 the final..

Other sectional title scores to pass along..

Northwestern remains unbeaten this season..

The tigers top mccutcheon 70-38..

Meanwhile in class 2a at sheridan..

Central catholic tops seeger..

42-31... this marks the knight's third straight sectional championship..

At the class a level..

Pioneer dominates in their own sectional..

The panthers top caston 64-20..

Meanwhile north vermillion comes away as the champion of the attica sectional..

They top clinton central..

49-43 the final score..

Continuing on with wrestling now..

At the logansport regional..

Harrison wins it's 8th consecutive regional title..

What an accomplishment for the raiders..

West lafayette rensselaer central..

Attica and lafayette jeff follow in the team standings..

Mccutcheon finishes 6th..

Central catholic finishes 8th..

Delphi 15th..

And benton central comes through with a top 20 finish on the day..

In girls sectional swim and dive at zionsville..

The host eagles come away champions..

Mccutcheon lebanon harrison and lafayette jeff make up the top five..

Several other area schools with top 10 finishes... clinton central..

West lafayette..

Frankfort..

And carroll all within that top 10..

And central catholic rounds out our area schools at th..