Moms Demand Action pack soul boxes

Gun violence survivor week.

The soul box project is a national project that aims to use visual art to bring meaning to the number of lives lost or changed by gun violence.

These moms set a goal to create around forty boxes today.

The boxes created today wee of many including local people.

Once completed the boxes a shipped to washington d.c.

They'll be joined by thirty-thousand other boxes and displayed on the national mall in october.

Jennifer haan says this is an important message.

"fifty-eight percent of americans have been affected by gun violence, adult americans.

That's a large amount.

A lot of us know someone who's been taken by gun violence or who has been threatened by gun.

Or who's life has been forever changed because of gun violence" there was also another group in hamilton county that participated in