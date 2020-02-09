Ringgold's Rachel Akers, Scholar Athlete of the Week

On the region's best girls basketball team isn't enough, ringgold's rachel akers spends her free time playing two other sports and maintaining a 4-point-0 gpa.

Need i say more?

Akers is this week's scholar athlete of the week.

Margaret stockburger: "it's hard to say you know what we'd be like if she wasn't out there on the floor.

I'm just glad i don't have to figure that one out."

With plenty of postseason basketball still left to play, senior rachel akers has already shot her way into the ringgold record books.

Akers hit the thousand point mark against coahulla creek last month.

Rachel akers: "it's something i've been trying to work for, you know.

So whenever i found out, i celebrated.

Like, 'whoa, i can't believe this actually happened.'

So it didn't actually feel real.

But once i got the ball, i was like, 'yeah, i'm kind of a stud.'" stockburger: "i think it's really hard to get a thousand points, especially if you don't get a lot of minutes as a freshman.

She really had to put up some points, over 300 every year, and she's done that.

That's what's so good and exciting for her."

Not only has she scored over 300 points each year, she's also scored all a's.

Sydney pittman: "her grades obviously, like, i've never seen a person, it just comes so easy to her.

I don't even know how."

Stockburger: "for her to be able to do three points and still keep a 4.0 grade point average, that says a lot about who rachel is and her character and work ethic."

Akers: "it's very stressful, very stressful.

For a moment there i wanted to be valedictorian.

Realized i couldn't do that also playing three sports.

That's just very hard to do.

But i still try to be the best in the room."

Akers does it all while keeping a positive attitude.

Maggie reed: "rachel is just always happy and charismatic, unique all around.

She's an amazing ball player, an amazing friend and an amazing student."

Stockburger: "if i had a daughter, i'd want her to be like her because she strives to be good.

She strives to be good in the classroom.

She strives to be good outside of ringgold high school.

And she's a good example of what we like for our rhs students to be like."

