Midmorning With Aundrea - February 7, 2020 (Part 2)

Lo love is in the air.

And, our very favorite cupid - kelly mckellar has suggestions to plan romantic trips for your sweetie.

Surprise your sweetie with a dream trip!

Give the gift of romance!

All inclusive island resorts - concierge level services, couples dining - all inclusive!!

- tropical destination weddings - honeymoon and anniversary - send wedding invite or copy of marriage license to get great deals for places like sandals cruises - affordable vacations- 3-4 night cruises - romantic get a ways- ports of call on cruises - adult only areas on board most cruise ships , lots of things for adults to do magical vacations - date night dining at disney world- fireworks and dining at california grill, special fireworks viewing and dessert party at the parks, - disney's international food and wine festival at epcot- late august- november to mid november- special food offerings and wine tasting event food, cheese and wine seminars, culinary demonstrations, eat to the beat concert series - anniversaries- anniversary pen, anniversary recognition - disney weddings- wedding pavilion

But this one goes to people you might not know personally.

A new orleans bakery is making sure that members of the military are recieving a little love from home.

Jade cunningham has that story.

Boxes lined the wall at randazzo's camellia city bakery wednesday & each with a purpose.

"well we need t appreciate and show our military that we appreciate them, that we're thinking of them, and we support them and they are not forgotten."

It's part of 'operation we care' & "to get mail in th military is a huge deal."

An organization that sends monthly care packages to soldiers overseas.

And since we're in carnival & it's only right those packages have something sweet in them.

"the king cak symbolizes that we love them and send them something special and thank them for all they do for us."

From spreading the icing & to writing encouraging messages & you could say it was controlled chaos inside the bakery.

"to get a king cak decorated in red, white and blue that's special."

"we reall appreciate what they sacrifice for us, our freedoms."

For volunteers & like nicole gunn & mixing free time with a bit of love, and a lot of sprinkles, is the perfect recipe that serves up a bit of hope.

"my brothers in th air force, not deployed, but he has been before so i know what it means for him to get packages in the mail, so i think it's special in that way."

And as the hundreds of packages begin there highly anticipated journey & the people here are sending along a piece of their heart.

"i have a messag for them, come home safe and sound and we love you."

Hopeful this small box will sweeten each soldier's day by letting them know we're thinking about them and the important job they're doing.

Jade cunningham, eyewitness news.

A look at the long life of kirk douglas.

That's next ho hollywood legend kirk douglas died today at the age of 103.

Chris martinez has a look back at the long life of a bright star from film's golden age.

Kirk douglas was one of hollywood's original tough guys.

Famous for his dimpled chin and brash character: "maybe i like to b cheap once in a while, maybe everybody does."

The actor was born issur danielovitch demsky in 1916 to poor russian immigrants.

His father was a ragman who hopes his son would become a rabbi.

But douglas chose to use his charisma on camera: "i apologize fo not telling you sooner that you are a degenerate, sadistic old man."

His distinctive voice and powerful presence typecast him for many a macho role.

Douglas also lent his skills to more emotional characters, beginning with one of his most famous roles, the champion: "you know i ca beat him."

In 1960 douglas helped end hollywood blacklisting by producing spartacus and crediting a formerly ostracized screenwriter.

He was one of the first actors to start his own company.

"harry, shut up an listen to me."

The star of more than 80 films, np performance ever earned him an oscar - instead he was given an honorary award.

The father of actor michael douglas, kirk douglas was also an accomplished director and author.

In 1981, he received the highest civilian award, the presidential medal of freedom.

He survived a helicopter crash in 1991 while two others died.

Four years after that he suffered a stroke, but recovered enough to continue to work.

"if toughnes means to persevere, not to be knocked down by some obstacles that come in your path, then yes, i guess i'm tough!"

"give it anothe try" kirk douglas was a fighter until the end.

Chris martinez, cbs news we'll be things u that and more on the next midmorning.