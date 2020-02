Creighton vs. St. John's 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:39s - Published Creighton vs. St. John's The Creighton men's basketball team moved into a tie for 2nd place in the Big East after a 94-82 win over St. John's on Saturday night.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Creighton vs. St. John's GREG MCDERMOTTAND THECREIGHTON MEN,MEANWHILE,HOSTING ST.JOHN'S TONIGHT...====== TIMEWINDING DOWN1ST HALF...MARCUSZEGAROWSKI TOCHRISTIAN BISHOPALLEY OOP!! JAYSUP 47-37 AT THEBREAK...==== 2NDHALF...MORE C-U...MITCH BALLOCK TODAMIENJEFFERSON DUNK& THE DAMAGE!!CREIGHTON UPNINE...===== KIRSTENBERNTHAL BOOTHA FAN OF THAT...=== LATER2ND...JAYS NOTDONE YET...ZEGAROWSKI 3 OFHIS TEAM-HIGH 23...C-U STARTING TOPULL AWAY...===== BILLYBLUEJAY FLIPPINGOUT...===== UNDER 7 MINREMAINING ...DENZEL MAHONEY3 OF HIS 18...SIX JAYS INDOUBLEFIGURES...CREIGHTON WINS, 94-82...MOVING INTO ATIE FOR 2ND IN THEBIG EAST...







You Might Like