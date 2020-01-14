Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robotics tournament comes to Sahuaro High School

Robotics tournament comes to Sahuaro High School

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Robotics tournament comes to Sahuaro High SchoolRobotics tournament comes to Sahuaro High School
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robotics competition come to Tucson [Video]Robotics competition come to Tucson

The competitive spirit was in full swing at Sahuaro High School for the VEX Robotics tournament. Students coming from as far as New Mexico to show off their skills.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Vex Robotics Tournament [Video]Vex Robotics Tournament

It's the largest and fastest growing middle and high school robotics program in the world.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.