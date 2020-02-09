Griffons knock off UCM, continue rise in MIAA

Basketball team... entered the day with four conference losses... and five overall losses... having not lost a game by nine points all season..

In conference... 1 point loss to central oklahoma... 3 point loss to nebraska-kearney... 4 point loss to emporia state... and that 9-point loss coming to ucm back in december after leading in the fourth... today looking for revenge... katrina roenfeldt and kylee williams..

Playing a huge role today...central missouri..

First quarter..

Fast start..

And difference in this one... chris wilson gets it stripped... but roenfedlt picks it up..

To williams for three...=== more from williams a little bit later on in this one...=== still in the first..

Wilson had a tough game warrensburg in december..

But she's attacking today... === and then roenfeldt's turn knocks down a three.... griffs start on a 19-2 run... ===at the break..=== you know ucm's good and so is megan skaggs...=== fourth quarter..

We get a game..

Skaggs for three... and then another one from about the same spot..

9-point game..

56-47...=== just over 6 to play in the fourth..

Williams from three..

Puts the griffons up 10... ucm gets within six at one point..

But the griffons finish this one off down the stretch..

Snap ucm's 15- streak... and perfect conference season..

Western wins 67-57... (sot )