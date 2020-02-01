Global  

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs.

Carolina Hurricanes, 02/08/2020
Hurricanes visit the Golden Knights after Aho's 2-goal game

Carolina visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-3...
FOX Sports - Published

Tuch’s tiebreaking goal lifts Vegas over Carolina 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the...
Seattle Times - Published


ke7zum

Sarah A RT @AmberNews3LV: Carolina beats the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena. See you at 11pm on @News3LV 41 seconds ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Carolina Tops Vegas in Shootout, Spoils DeBoer's Home Debut" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Fj3UIN7qs9 2 minutes ago

stevero05850734

steve robert RT @NHLdotcom: The Hurricanes scored four goals in the third period of a 6-5 shootout win at the Golden Knights. https://t.co/NgjmCDiECo 4 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Hurricanes scored four goals in the third period of a 6-5 shootout win at the Golden Knights. https://t.co/NgjmCDiECo 5 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights on 2020-02-08: LINK: https://t.co/XAo3ZmESZ8… https://t.co/ZYcIwV6AeJ 11 minutes ago

knightsonice

Knights On Ice Not exactly what we had in mind for tonight... #VegasBorn https://t.co/IU71QiV0Ux 15 minutes ago

VGK_Buzz

Jeff Paul - HockeyBuzz Vegas You have to bail out in the OT to avoid that shootout with Carolina. Golden Knights are too overmatched there. Fle… https://t.co/nvxgw1SEvQ 18 minutes ago

UpsetOdds

Upset Odds Carolina Hurricanes defeat Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 (F/SO) Highest #UpsetOdds available for Carolina Hurricanes: +… https://t.co/WKKcxQppE6 22 minutes ago


Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights [Video]Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights [Video]Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

