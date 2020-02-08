Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

This is the moment the Thai shopping mall shooter took a crazed last stand before being killed in a hail of gunfire from police marksmen.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, was holed up all night at the Terminal 21 building in Nakhon Ratchasima after killing 20 people and taking hostages.

But the gunmen was shot dead this morning (February 9) at around 9am local time after a shootout with cops using automatic rifles.

Footage shows how he was locked in a deadly stand-off, exchanging yelled insults with the armed response police.

Five cops can be seen in the video laid out on the ground alongside children's push chairs and items discarded in the panic.

A flurry of gunfire lasting almost a minute is heard.

At the end of the video, a police shooter asks, “Is he down or not?” To which another officer replies, “Confirmation, he's down.” The body of the soldier was recovered from the ground floor of the building inside the Foodland supermarket.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy "At the moment we are trying to capture the guy. Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area." https://t.co/LczrqN86yl 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law [Video]Gunfire Erupts From Thai Mall Where Mass Shooter Is Hiding From The Law

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday in northeastern Thailand. That's where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people. Security forces stormed into..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.