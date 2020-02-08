Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

This is the moment the Thai shopping mall shooter took a crazed last stand before being killed in a hail of gunfire from police marksmen.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, was holed up all night at the Terminal 21 building in Nakhon Ratchasima after killing 20 people and taking hostages.

But the gunmen was shot dead this morning (February 9) at around 9am local time after a shootout with cops using automatic rifles.

Footage shows how he was locked in a deadly stand-off, exchanging yelled insults with the armed response police.

Five cops can be seen in the video laid out on the ground alongside children's push chairs and items discarded in the panic.

A flurry of gunfire lasting almost a minute is heard.

At the end of the video, a police shooter asks, “Is he down or not?” To which another officer replies, “Confirmation, he's down.” The body of the soldier was recovered from the ground floor of the building inside the Foodland supermarket.