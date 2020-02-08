Global  

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people

Gunman, identified as junior army officer, had holed himself up in basement of shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people shot dead in shopping mall siege

Thai security forces on Sunday shot and killed a rogue soldier who went on a rampage in a shopping...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen [Video]Moment Thai soldier is killed in a flurry of gunfire from police marksmen

This is the moment the Thai shopping mall shooter took a crazed last stand before being killed in a hail of gunfire from police marksmen. Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, was holed up all night..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage [Video]At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

