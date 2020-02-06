Global  

Super "Snow" Moon Lights Up The Sky

Super 'Snow' Moon Lights Up The SkySuper "Snow" Moon Lights Up The Sky
Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky

Skygazers are enjoying the spectacular February full moon, or snow moon, this weekend.
FOXNews.com - Published


BevWatson3

Bev Watson Photos: Super 'snow moon' lights up weekend night sky https://t.co/vqt3LlTCuL via @mercnews 10 minutes ago

scrapdealerdel

shashi sharma Scrap Dealer Delhi https://t.co/DPwL3DyZzV Super "Snow" Moon Lights Up The Sky - TODAY’S TMJ4: Super "Snow" Moon Li… https://t.co/GCwC5zDPTQ 22 minutes ago

Buh_byeTRAVEL

Linda Zavoral RT @mercnews: Photos: Super ‘snow moon’ lights up weekend night sky https://t.co/9kAZxx9GEj 42 minutes ago

parthetis

Par Its true! Driving home around 6pm, making a left turn onto Polk St., there it was! Against a purple sky was the… https://t.co/YaCbV1RG5c 1 hour ago

DEZZIG02

DESIREE GREENE RT @abc3340: 🌕 The first supermoon of 2020 lights up the sky this weekend! It will be fullest and brightest at 1:33 a.m. CT on Sunday, Febr… 3 hours ago

CeciliaQuick

Zephyr RT @EastBayTimes: Photos: Super ‘snow moon’ lights up weekend night sky https://t.co/7cIVcTyZht https://t.co/mJlhOF5cSc 4 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Super "Snow" Moon Lights Up The Sky - TODAY’S TMJ4 - https://t.co/BCqo5xj0Kp 4 hours ago

freedom2debate

FreedomRocks Super "Snow" Moon Lights Up The Sky https://t.co/jLA3wLlhF8 via @YouTube 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England [Video]Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England

A full snow moon is visible in the sky over the Derbyshire Dales. Timelapse footage captured on Saturday (February 8) shows the full snow moon - named for a full moon that falls in the month of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:11Published

‘Super Snow Moon' to light up nighttime skies this weekend [Video]‘Super Snow Moon' to light up nighttime skies this weekend

Stargazers around the world will be treated to a beautiful sight this weekend as a "Super Snow Moon" lights up the nighttime sky. The moon will reach its peak between Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

