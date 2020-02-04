Global  

Coronavirus Fears Don't Keep Crowds Away From SF Chinese New Year Parade

Fears over the coronavirus did not keep crowds away from San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade.

Betty Yu talked to some of the paradegoers.
San Francisco Chinese New Year parade still a go

Organizers of the biggest Chinese New Year parade in the US say festivities will go on Saturday...
USATODAY.com - Published

Comcast Celebrates the Year of the Rat With Continued Sponsorship of San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Comcast’s California Region will be a...
Business Wire - Published


Coronavirus Fears Don't Keep Crowds Away From SF Chinese New Year Parade


