Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses in Ireland are reportedly without power on Sunday morning (February 9) due to Storm Ciara.

Broadcaster RTE said the worst affected area is Tramore in County Waterford, with 2,723 premises without power.

Video filmed at 6am this morning shows huge waves battering the promenade in Tramore.

The promenade has reportedly been closed due to high winds.

Met Eireann had earlier issued a Status Orange wind warning for Ireland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Large waves batter Aberystwyth seafront as Storm Ciara approaches [Video]Large waves batter Aberystwyth seafront as Storm Ciara approaches

Large waves hit Aberystwyth seafront on Friday night as residents braced for the arrival of Storm Ciara. Storm Ciara will bring gusts of up to 75mph (121k/ph) on Saturday - with rain and gales on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A cold front passing through overnight will bring snow showers and flurries. A dusting to an 1", with a few isolated higher totals will be possible under any snow shower. Saturday looks cooler highs in..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.