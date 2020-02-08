Wind and rain lash Tramore in Ireland's County Waterford, area worst-affected by Storm Ciara

Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses in Ireland are reportedly without power on Sunday morning (February 9) due to Storm Ciara.

Broadcaster RTE said the worst affected area is Tramore in County Waterford, with 2,723 premises without power.

Video filmed at 6am this morning shows huge waves battering the promenade in Tramore.

The promenade has reportedly been closed due to high winds.

Met Eireann had earlier issued a Status Orange wind warning for Ireland.