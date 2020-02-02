Global  

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby 2020 [OFFICIAL REVIEW]

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby 2020 [OFFICIAL REVIEW]

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby 2020 [OFFICIAL REVIEW]

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby 2020 🏇 was memorable for so many reasons!

Derby day brought with it fashion, festivities, and a race like none other.

Let’s relive some of the best moments that transpired over the course of the weekend that celebrated the most illustrious horse race in the Indian 🇮🇳 horse racing calendar!

🐴🥇#1PlaySports #RWITCMumbai #KFUltraDerby #BookMyShow #HorseRacing #IndianDerby2020
