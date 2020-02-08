Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thailand mass shooting: How it unfolded

Thailand mass shooting: How it unfolded

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Thailand mass shooting: How it unfolded

Thailand mass shooting: How it unfolded

A soldier, believed to be angry about a financial dispute, has killed 26 people in a shopping mall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories February 8 P

Here's the latest for Saturday, February 8th: At least 20 people killed in Thailand mass shooting;...
USATODAY.com - Published

Several killed and wounded in Thailand mass shooting

Police say a Thai soldier has shot several people in northeastern Thailand.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •HinduReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOPSHELFtoday

TOPSHELF.today How the Thailand mass shooting unfolded https://t.co/MBN6HeiJXq 2 hours ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore How the Thailand mass shooting unfolded https://t.co/dsLzF0rsDs https://t.co/ldhwQq044v 7 hours ago

ghanawebportal

Ghana Web Portal How the Thailand mass shooting unfolded https://t.co/BKXc0ZEMTO https://t.co/EqzQYWA5cN 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting [Video]Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 Dead [Video]Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 Dead

A mass shooting in Thailand left at least 21 people dead and another 31 injured; Roxana Saberi reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.