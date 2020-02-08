Global  

Genge: We answered critics

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Ellis Genge says calls for Eddie Jones to be removed were premature after England won 13-6 over Scotland in the Six Nations.
Ellis Genge hits out at critics after England get Six Nations campaign back on track with hard-fought victory over Scotland

Match winner Ellis Genge hit out at the critics and head coach Eddie Jones took a swipe at the...
talkSPORT - Published

Ellis Genge labels England critics 'sausages' in extraordinary interview after Calcutta Cup win over Scotland

Calcutta Cup match-winner hits back at those who called for Eddie Jones to be sacked in the wake of...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



