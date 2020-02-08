Global  

Delhi polls Cash, liquor and jewellery worth approx Rs 57 crore seized

Delhi polls Cash, liquor and jewellery worth approx Rs 57 crore seized
Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized [Video]Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh spoke on the total items the Election Commission seized during the assembly polls Singh said the EC has seized items of worth Rs 57 crore.

Delhi polls Preparation for voting underway [Video]Delhi polls Preparation for voting underway

Delhi polls Preparation for voting underway

