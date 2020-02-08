Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Republic of Ireland > Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Counting is under way following Ireland's General Election.

An exit poll has indicated an extraordinary statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail - with the three within a percentage point of each other.

The indications that Fine Gael will finish on 22.4%, Sinn Fein on 22.3% and Fianna Fail on 22.2% make some form of coalition government appear inevitable.

If borne out, these results would represent a dramatic breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the Irish border - challenging the 90-year duopoly of the Republic's two main parties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.