Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streets flooded in Yorkshire town after Storm Ciara downpour

Streets flooded in Yorkshire town after Storm Ciara downpour

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Streets flooded in Yorkshire town after Storm Ciara downpour

Streets flooded in Yorkshire town after Storm Ciara downpour

Heavy rains from Storm Ciara flooded parts of the Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge on Sunday (February 9th).

The clip shows ankle-high water covering Market Street.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

STORM CIARA: Flood siren sounds in Yorkshire town [Video]STORM CIARA: Flood siren sounds in Yorkshire town

A flood siren rang out in the Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge on Sunday (February 9th) as torrents of water from Storm Ciara flowed through the streets.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.