Four Passengers On Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Test Negative For Coronavirus

Four Passengers On Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Test Negative For CoronavirusThe CDC allowed the passengers to be discharged from the hospital yesterday.
WEDNESDAY, PROBABLY EVEN UNTILTHURSDAY.ALL RIGHT, LLARISA THANKSVERY MUCH.FOR PASSENGER ON A CRUISESHIP IN BAYONNE NEW JERSEY HASTESTED NEGATIVE FORCORONAVIRUS.CDC ALLOWED PASSENGERS TO BEDISCHARGE FROM THE HOSPITALYESTERDAY.THREE OF THEM HAD THE FLU N A



Recent related news from verified sources

4 cruise ship passengers test negative for new virus

Four passengers who were taken to a hospital after their cruise ship arrived in New Jersey for...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBSBBC NewsCBS News


Cruise ship passengers in New Jersey being loaded into ambulances and tested over fears of Coronavirus exposure

Passengers on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey have been seen being placed in ambulances as they...
Independent - Published


MustGirlsLAX

Mustang Girls LAX RT @GovMurphy: All four passengers from the cruise ship docked in Bayonne tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has n… 1 hour ago

RayExtraServ

🛩️ #RayExtraServ ™️⛴️ #Travel Four Passengers On Docked Cruise Ship In New Jersey Test Negative For Coronavirus https://t.co/7QVW0DAyb2 4 hours ago

newsnet___

Newsnet Royal Caribbean cruise ship in New Jersey cleared after four people tested for coronavirus Four passengers on Roya… https://t.co/uyuNsx9dsR 5 hours ago

novelcoronabot

Novel Corona Virus RT: Four Chinese passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after cruise ship screened for coronavirus… https://t.co/G6H5WN487P 5 hours ago

novelcoronabot

Novel Corona Virus RT: Four Chinese passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after cruise ship screened for coronavirus https://t.co/OPAMSPrrCs 5 hours ago

setdaSTANDARDS

Mr.chicago RT @cnnbrk: Four passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked near New York City were taken to a hospital for further evaluation for… 5 hours ago

brutarov

Vlad Brutarov RT @novelcoronabot: RT: Four Chinese passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after cruise ship screened for coronavirus https://t.co/OPAMSPr… 5 hours ago

novelcoronabot

Novel Corona Virus RT: Four Chinese passengers hospitalized in New Jersey after cruise ship screened for coronavirus… https://t.co/rJjNBvt4x5 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

The Coronavirus continues to be on people's minds, many cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego said it is not stopping them from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus [Video]Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

