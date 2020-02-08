Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scotland vs England postponed

Scotland vs England postponed

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Scotland vs England postponed

Scotland vs England postponed

Rupert Cox brings the latest after the game between Scotland and England in the Women's Six Nations was called off due to extreme weather conditions as Storm Ciara hits the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 3 things we learned from England's win over Scotland

England returned to winning ways with a first victory since their World Cup semi-final by beating...
News24 - Published

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six Nations

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six NationsAll the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara batters the UK [Video]Storm Ciara batters the UK

Weather warnings have been issued across the country amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding. Man flights have been cancelled and rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Genge: We answered critics [Video]Genge: We answered critics

Ellis Genge says calls for Eddie Jones to be removed were premature after England won 13-6 over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.