Evacuated Brits land in UK from China

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s
Evacuated Brits land in UK from China

Evacuated Brits land in UK from China

A plane carrying British citizens has arrived in the UK from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan.

The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign nationals, arrived at RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30am on Sunday.

The passengers were immediately taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel in Milton Keynes, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Report by Jonesia.

